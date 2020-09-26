Rally Fafe Montelongo hosts the FIA European Rally Championship for the first time next week. Here are some essential facts and stats.
Essentials:
What:2020 FIA European Rally Championship round 3 of 6*
When:October 2-4, 2020
Where:Fafe, Portugal
Stages:18
Distance:181.44 kilometres
Surface:Tarmac
ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):New event for 2020
*Also counting for:FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA ERC1 Junior, FIA ERC3 Junior, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams, Abarth Rally Cup
Recent winners:
2019:Paulo Antunes/Natacha Antunes (Peugeot 208 R2)
2018:Luís Delgado/André Carvalho (Citroën C2 S1600)
2017:Ricardo Costa Jr/Sérgio Rocha (Peugeot 206 S1600)
2016:Ricardo Costa Jr/Sérgio Rocha (Peugeot 206 S1600)
2015:José Rodrigues/Nuno Lima (Honda Civic EG6)
How they stand (after Round 2 of 6):
ERC1 (Drivers):1 Lukyanuk 70; 2 Solberg 66; 3 Breen 40; 4 Basso 32; 5 Munster 28; etc.
ERC1 (Co-drivers):1 Eremeev 70; 2 Johnston 66; 3 Nagle 40; 4 Granai 32; 5 Louka 28; etc.
ERC2 (Drivers):1 Melegari 62; 2 Feofanov 47; 3 Érdi Jr 40; 4 Mabellini 33; 5 Igaveņš 31; etc.
ERC2 (Co-drivers):1 Bonato 62; 2 Kokins 47; 3 Kovács 40; 4 Arena 33; 5 Igaveņš 31; etc.
ERC3 (Drivers):1 Torn 79; 2 Bassas 44; 3 Rådström 38; 4 Nitišs 24; 5 M László 23; etc.
ERC3 (Co-drivers):1 Pannas 79; 2 Coronado 44; 3 Johansson 38; 4 Mālnieks 24; 5 Zsiros 23; etc.
ERC1 Junior:1 Solberg 80; 2 Munster 49; 3 Lindholm 48; 4 Llarena 48; 5 Marczyk 34; etc.
ERC3 Junior:1 Torn 79; 2 Rådström 45; 3 Bassas 44; 4 Landa 28; 5 Nitišs 24; etc.
ERC Teams:1 Saintéloc Junior Team 111; 2 Rallye Team Spain 95; 3 Team MRF Tyres 93; 4 Estonian Autosport Junior Team 80; 5 DriftCompany Rally Team 57; etc.
Abarth Rally Cup:1 Mabellini 30; 2 Rada 30; 3 Gobbin 24; etc.
Five facts:
1:Not since Rallye Rota do Vidro – Centro de Portugal in 2003 has a round of the ERC taken place on mainland Portugal.
2:While there has never been a Portuguese ERC champion, Bruno Magalhães came close in 2017 when he finished runner-up.
3:Although Magalhães’ national championship focus has ruled out an appearance on Rally Fafe Montelongo, his regular co-driver and namesake Bruno Magalhães will be competing alongside ERC3 Junior contender Pedro Almeida.
4:With 18 stages, Rally Fafe Montelongo is set to feature more stages than any other ERC round in 2020.
5:Bacalhau, a dried and salted cod, is considered Portugal's national dish, although it can be served in many different ways.
