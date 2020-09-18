Following the publication of the programme for Rally Fafe Montelongo here are the key dates for round three of three of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

Monday September 21:Entries close

Thursday October 1:Reconnaissance (from 08h00-18h00)

Friday October 2:Reconnaissance (from 08h00-13h00)

Friday October 2:Shakedown (from 16h00-19h00)

Saturday October 3:Leg one (starts 08h30)

Sunday October 4:Leg two (starts 08h30)

Sunday October 4:Finish (from 19h00)

Visithttps://rallyfafemontelongo.comfor more information.

ERC
Entries open for ERC Rally Fafe Montelongo
20 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Rally Fafe Montelongo: the key dates appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC
It’s Spa time! Belgian rally added to FIA ERC calendar
YESTERDAY AT 12:00
ERC
New Rally Fafe Montelongo logo unveiled, ERC event details online soon
15/09/2020 AT 10:00