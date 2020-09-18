Following the publication of the programme for Rally Fafe Montelongo here are the key dates for round three of three of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.
Monday September 21:Entries close
Thursday October 1:Reconnaissance (from 08h00-18h00)
Friday October 2:Reconnaissance (from 08h00-13h00)
Friday October 2:Shakedown (from 16h00-19h00)
Saturday October 3:Leg one (starts 08h30)
Sunday October 4:Leg two (starts 08h30)
Sunday October 4:Finish (from 19h00)
Visithttps://rallyfafemontelongo.comfor more information.
