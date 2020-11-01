ESSENTIALS

What:2020 FIA European Rally Championship round 4 of 6*

When:November 6-8, 2020

Where:Nyíregyháza, Hungary

Stages:16

Distance:191.06 kilometres

Surface:Tarmac

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):1 (2019)

*Also counting for:FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA ERC1 Junior, FIA ERC3 Junior, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams, Abarth Rally Cup



Recent winners:

2019:Frigyes Turán/László Bagaméri (Škoda Fabia R5)

2018:András Hadik/Attila Deák (Ford Fiesta R5)*

*Event ran as the Nyíregyháza Rally



FIVE FACTS:

1:Several Hungarian drivers contest the FIA European Rally Championship each season with Tibor Érdi Jr winning the ERC2 title for a second year running in 2018 and four-time national champion Norbert Herczig going on to established himself as a frontrunner. Dávid Botka has been a stage winner in the past, while Kristóf Klausz scored points in ERC3 Junior.

2:Best known as a rallycross venue, the Rabócsiring circuit south of Nyíregyháza hosts the opening stage of Rally Hungary with drivers going head-to-head on a 2.4-kilometre route.

3:As well as hosting a round of the FIA European Rally Championship, Nyíregyháza is famous for its zoo, which is home to 500 species and 5000 animals on a 30-hectare site.

4:ERC promoter Eurosport Events has a long association with Hungary through the FIA World Touring Car Championship and now the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

5:When Rally Hungary joined the European championship schedule for the first time in 2019 became the first sealed-surface event to host the ERC finale since Rallye International du Valais in 2015.