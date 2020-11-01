With Rally Hungary gearing up to host round four of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship this week, here are some facts and stats about the event in Nyíregyháza.
ESSENTIALS
What:2020 FIA European Rally Championship round 4 of 6*
When:November 6-8, 2020
Where:Nyíregyháza, Hungary
Stages:16
Distance:191.06 kilometres
Surface:Tarmac
ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):1 (2019)
*Also counting for:FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA ERC1 Junior, FIA ERC3 Junior, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams, Abarth Rally Cup
Recent winners:
2019:Frigyes Turán/László Bagaméri (Škoda Fabia R5)
2018:András Hadik/Attila Deák (Ford Fiesta R5)*
*Event ran as the Nyíregyháza Rally
FIVE FACTS:
1:Several Hungarian drivers contest the FIA European Rally Championship each season with Tibor Érdi Jr winning the ERC2 title for a second year running in 2018 and four-time national champion Norbert Herczig going on to established himself as a frontrunner. Dávid Botka has been a stage winner in the past, while Kristóf Klausz scored points in ERC3 Junior.
2:Best known as a rallycross venue, the Rabócsiring circuit south of Nyíregyháza hosts the opening stage of Rally Hungary with drivers going head-to-head on a 2.4-kilometre route.
3:As well as hosting a round of the FIA European Rally Championship, Nyíregyháza is famous for its zoo, which is home to 500 species and 5000 animals on a 30-hectare site.
4:ERC promoter Eurosport Events has a long association with Hungary through the FIA World Touring Car Championship and now the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
5:When Rally Hungary joined the European championship schedule for the first time in 2019 became the first sealed-surface event to host the ERC finale since Rallye International du Valais in 2015.
