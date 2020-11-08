Driving for Topp-Cars Rally Team, the Škoda-powered ace heads Grégoire Munster (BMA Autosport) by 90s ahead of the 5.78-kilometre street test with home hero Norbert Herczig (MOL Racing) moving into third place following Craig Breen’s retirement with a suspected mechanical failure on his Team MRF Tyres Hyundai.



Although he’s on course for his best finish in the ERC, Munster’s morning has been full of drama. His Hyundai i20 R5 refused to fire up leaving overnight parc fermé and further issues starting the engine were experienced in service. A front-left puncture on SS11 added to his woes.



Former Austrian champion Niki Mayr-Melnhof is a fine fourth overall for the DriftCompany Rally Team after he scored his first ERC stage win aboard his Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.



Efrén Llarena is fifth for Rallye Team Spain followed by Oliver Solberg, Callum Devine, Marijan Griebel, Erik Cais (Yacco ACCR Team) and Josh McErlean, who is making his ERC debut for the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy.



Hungarian Tibor Érdi Jr’s commanding ERC2 lead is intact, despite a slow puncture on SS12. Estonian Autosport Junior Team’s Ken Torn holds a comfortable in ERC3/ERC3 Junior over Pep Bassas.