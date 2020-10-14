The supplementary regulations for Rally Hungary, round four of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season, are now available.
Based in the north-eastern city of Nyíregyháza from November 6-8, Rally Hungary joined the ERC schedule for the first time last season when it was the setting for the thrilling final-stage title decider between Chris Ingram and Alexey Lukyanuk, which was settled in Ingram’s favour following a dramatic finish.
Rally Hungary 2020 supplementary regulations
