The supplementary regulations for Rally Hungary, round four of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season, are now available.

Based in the north-eastern city of Nyíregyháza from November 6-8, Rally Hungary joined the ERC schedule for the first time last season when it was the setting for the thrilling final-stage title decider between Chris Ingram and Alexey Lukyanuk, which was settled in Ingram’s favour following a dramatic finish.

Rally Hungary 2020 supplementary regulations

