ERC Rally Islas Canarias 2020 route to support areas ravaged by summer wildfires

Communities hit by the wildfires that raged on Gran Canaria in August can continue to count on the support of Rally Islas Canarias.

Organisers of the FIA European Rally Championship counter have confirmed the route of the all-asphalt event, which takes place from 7-9 May 2020, will visit the same municipalities included on this year’s route, including Artenara, Valleseco, Agaete, Moya, Gáldar, Tejeda and San Mateo.



According to data from the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, 60 per cent of Artenara was affected by the fires, which devastated 10,000 hectares of land during the summer. Indeed, the test stage in Artenara used ahead of May’s 43rd Rally Islas Canarias is currently not accessible following the fires.



A statement from the event organisers read: “The organising committee, through its president, Germán Morales, has already communicated the decision to the main institutions such as the Government of the Canary Islands, the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, the City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as well as the consistories of the rest of municipalities. From Eurosport Events, promoter of the ​​ERC, the measure has been applauded, as its leaders conveyed messages of concern and support during the days when the fire consumed part of the spectacular Gran Canaria summit.”



While the route of next May’s Rally Islas Canarias is largely set, the stage layouts are still being finalised with a number of changes planned.

