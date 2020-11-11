Entries for Rally Islas Canarias, round five of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, are remaining open for just a little while longer.
The event takes place from November 26-28 with the final deadline to register now set for November 14, two days prior to the event’s official launch in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS.
