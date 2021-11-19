Alexey Lukyanuk delivered a Tarmac-driving masterclass with a sublime performance on the opening leg of the 45th Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

With Alexey Arnautov co-driving his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2, Lukyanuk was fastest on eight out of today’s nine stages to open up an overnight lead of 32.6s.



Pirelli-equipped Lukyanuk, who is chasing a fourth victory in Las Palmas, was flat out from the start and remained composed when he was handed a 10s penalty for a tyre chicane infringement on SS2.



“I’m just happy, it was probably the most enjoyable day in my rallying career,” said Lukyanuk, the 2018 and 2020 ERC champion who was forced to miss last month’s Rally Hungary due to funding issues. “It’s a really nice feeling inside, I’m just enjoying in full and thanks for everyone who has made this happen for me. Despite this penalty it’s almost a perfect day for us. The pace was good, the times were good and the feeling was fantastic like the cars and the tyres. Thanks to Pirelli and Citroën for a super package.”



Rallye Team Spain’s Efren Llarena has boosted his chances of beating Miko Marczyk (ORLEN Team) to the runner-up spot in the final ERC standings by completing leg one in second overall to earn a potential four leg bonus points. However, Canary Island champion Enrique Cruze is just 3.6s behind the Rallye Team Spain driver.



By winning Friday’s final stage, Marczyk was able to demote Simone Campedelli (Team MRF Tyres) for fourth with Yoann Bonato (CHL Sport Auto) in sixth followed by Surhayén Pernía, Iván Ares, Luis Monzón and Nil Solans.



Jan Solans dropped from ninth to P11 when he spun on SS9. Yeray Lemes is P12 on his debut in the all-new Hyundai i20 N Rally2, followed by Albert von Thurn und Taxis, who is starting his fifth Rally Islas Canarias on the back of a testing crash that the ex-GT racer reckoned had hampered his quest for finding an optimal set-up. Jarosław Kołtun and Luis Vilariño are P14 and P15 respectively.



Javier Pardo remains on course for ERC2 title glory despite dropping almost three minutes with a loss of power on SS2. And while his bid for a sixth straight victory is seemingly over, it’s been another strong day from his Suzuki Motor Ibérica team with Joan Vinyes leading the showroom category from Abarth Rally Cup pacesetter Carlos David García. Dmitry Feofanov, Pardo’s title rival, was forced to stop and change a damaged tyre on SS8 and has slipped to fifth in class as a result.



Anthony Fotia, driving a CHL Sport Auto Renault Clio Rally4, heads ERC3 and ERC3 Junior on his Rally Islas Canarias debut. Jean-Baptiste Franceschi is 2.2s behind in a Toksport WRT Clio Rally4 as he bids to win the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior titles. Sami Pajari, who heads the provisional ERC3 Junior standings, is 6.5s behind Franceschi in third.

