ERC Rally Islas Canarias organisers receive top award

The organisers of the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally Islas Canarias have picked up a top award.

Club Deportivo Todo Sport received the prestigious Organiser of the Year trophy at the recent Spanish federation (RFEDA) awards ceremony.



A regular on the Spanish championship schedule, the asphalt-only Rally Islas Canarias has hosted the ERC five times since the championship’s restructuring in 2004. It will form round two of the 2020 ERC season from 7-9 May.

