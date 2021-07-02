The first high-speed stages that provide the challenge for the FIA European Rally Championship crews on Rally Liepāja take place from 12h00 local time today.

Crews head northeast from Liepāja to the city of Talsi where the opening leg’s four special stages are located.



Up first is the 27.00-kilometre SC Grupa/Eurovia at 12h00 with the 25.94-kilometre Talsi Lookout stage following from 12h40.



With the two planned runs through the Talsi street stage not going ahead due to COVID-19 restrictions, there’s a break until 15h45 when the SIXT rent a car test gets underway over a distance of 17.80 kilometres. The 17.36-kilometre Ramirent stage completes Friday’s action from 16h40.



A remote service at 15h10 at Talsi Airfield provides brief respite and a chance for minor repairs and new tyres. Crews are due back in Liepāja by 19h48.



