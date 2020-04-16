ERC Rally Liepāja boss working on confirming new date

Raimonds Strokšs, the man who leads the expert team behind the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally Liepāja, is “working closely” with the event’s partners to finalise a new date for the high-speed gravel spectacular.

After turning the event from concept to reality in 2013, ex-driver Strokšs has overseen the rally’s contininug rise and ongoing quest for innovation. And he was at the helm when Rally Liepāja switched from a winter to a traditional gravel event in repsonse to the warm temperatures that struck in 2016.



“Organising a safe rally has always been our top priority,” said the Latvian, whose event had been due to run on 29-31 May but will now take place later in the season. “It should be a racing event that is safe for all the competitors, spectators, and our personnel. A couple of months ago it seemed that the global situation would cool down and normalise by the end of May, but the belief gradually dissipated as more and more news came in reporting the expanding nature of the Covid-19 globally.



“We must also consider that Rally Liepāja is part of the FIA European Rally Championship and we are obliged to monitor and evaluate the situation not only in Latvia, but all over Europe. To run the event in May, we must be sure that all the parties will be allowed to leave their homes, so we can ensure a fair competition to all the crews.



“At this moment we are working closely with our partners Eurosport Events, FIA, and rally cities Liepāja and Talsi to find a mutual solution and to postpone the event to a later date, when, according to experts, we will be able to organise a safe event in Latvia. But till then – stay home, and be safe!”



