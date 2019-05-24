ERC Rally Liepāja celebrates FIA Volunteers Weekend

Drivers, co-drivers and officials joined forces to celebrate the start of the FIA Volunteers Weekend at Rally Liepāja.

They gathered for a photocall ahead of the FIA European Rally Championship getting underway in Latvia this evening.



Taking place from 24-26 May, the FIA Volunteers Weekend celebrates those who dedicate their time to make motorsport possible around the world. Capitalising on a busy weekend of FIA competition, 10 race events – including the FIA European Rally Championship from Eurosport Events – will raise awareness and give thanks to the volunteers who carry out the wide variety of essential roles without which motorsport would simply not happen.

