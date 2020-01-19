ERC Rally Liepaja gets refreshed logo

Rally Liepāja bosses have produced a refreshed logo for their 2020 FIA European Rally Championship counter.

The third event of the upcoming season, Rally Liepāja has been part of the ERC roster since its inception in 2013.



For 2020, event founder and promoter RA Events has tweaked the existing logo by replacing the previous green background with a white background.



The city of Talsi, around which leg one takes place on 30 May, is mentioned along with Liepāja, where the event’s deciding leg starts and finishes on 31 May.

