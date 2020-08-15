ERC Rally Liepaja is go, Solberg stalls and leads!

-

ERC1 Junior contender Oliver Solberg leads round two of the FIA European Rally Championship, despite stalling at the start of stage one of Rally Liepāja.

It took last year’s event winner 12m47.4.s to complete the 24.82-kilometre Talsi stage even with his short delay at the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.



Double Liepāja winner Nikolay Gryazin completed the stage with the right-rear tyre off the rim but was still second quickest 3.1s in his Hyundai i20 R5.



Mads Østberg (Citroën C3 R5) was third as Tibor Érdi Jr set the pace in ERC2. Ken Torn edged local hero Mārtiņš Sesks through the opening stage by 5.7s to top ERC3 and ERC3 Junior.



