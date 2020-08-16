-

Oliver Solberg remains on course for his second consecutive Rally Liepāja victory after completing the morning loop of three stages out in front by 22.4s.

The 18-year-old was 0.1s slower than Mads Østberg through SS5 but quickest of all on SS6 and again on SS7 in the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 he’s sharing with co-driver Aaron Johnston.



“I took it vert easy on the first stage and tried to keep a nice rhythm and nice pushing,” said Solberg. “I’m just enjoying, it’s good fun.”



Solberg’s only cause for concern came on SS7, as he explained: “It was a pole that went out and I just touched it. But at high speed it makes big damage but it’s no problem.”



Østberg, who was fastest on Sunday’s opening test, holds second place with Alexey Lukyanuk third. However, with Østberg not eligible for ERC points, Lukyanuk is set to score points for second in his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5.



Craig Breen (Team MRF Tyres) demoted Eerik Pietarinen for fourth on SS5 with Callum Devine overtaking Erik Cais for P10. But Devine’s challenge ended when he rolled heavily on SS6, thankfully without injury to either he or co-driver Brian Hoy.



Breen then lost time with a damaged rear-left tyre on SS7, which he drove on for 12 kilometres. He drops to sixth as a result Pietarinen back up to fourth with Emil Lindholm fifth.



Tibor Érdi Jr completed stage six leading ERC2 but Martin Rada has moved in front of Andrea Mabellini in the Abarth Rally Cup battle after the Italian’s 124 rally developed a mechanical issue.



Liepāja-born Mārtiņš Sesks was still setting the pace in ERC3/ERC3 Junior after six stages with his advantage over fellow Ford Fiesta Rally4 drier Ken Torn by 4.4s.



Following a regroup and service in Liepāja, stage eight, the Invest in Liepāja!-sponsored Vecpils 2 test, is due to begin at 14h40 local time.



Click here for live timing.

The post ERC Rally Liepaja leg two midday update: Solberg leads, trouble for Breen, Devine appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

