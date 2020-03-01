ERC Rally Liepaja one of a kind

Latvia’s ERC counter, Rally Liepāja, will be the only rally to take place in the country this year, further increasing the importance of the event.

After unseasonal warm temperatures led to the axing of Latvia’s two winter events, Rally Alūksne and Rally Sarma, the national championship will be made up of the ERC-counting Rally Liepāja in the Kurzeme region west of the capital Riga, plus two scheduled events in Estonia and one in Lithuania.



Taking place on high-speed gravel stages between the cities of Liepāja and Talsi from 29-31 May, Rally Liepāja is the third event of the FIA European Rally Championship season. It’s also part of the FIA Baltic Rally Trophy, the Latvian Rallysprint Cup, while the Youngtimer Rally Liepāja regularity rally will also take place around the main ERC-counting event.

