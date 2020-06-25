ERC Rally Liepaja organiser and WRC Promoter conclude combined ERC/WRC event discussions

-

RA Events and WRC Promoter have concluded their discussions over the possible inclusion of Rally Liepāja on the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship calendar alongside the existing FIA European Rally Championship event.

While there was interest from both parties and the support of Eurosport Events, the ERC promoter, for a combined rally, RA Events will now focus its efforts on making the planned second round of the ERC season from 14-16 August a huge success.



“Firstly, we thank WRC Promoter for recognising ERC Rally Liepāja as an event worthy of inclusion in the WRC. This is great testament to the work we have done since 2012 when we started preparations for the first Rally Liepāja in 2013. We also thank the FIA and Eurosport Events for their assistance,” comments Raimonds Strokšs, RA Events director.



“In these past few days we have done an enormous job. We have shown to the WRC Promoter that we and the whole of Latvia are not afraid to work hard and accept a challenge as massive as organising a WRC event in such a short amount of time. However, due to various reasons, it has been agreed that the ERC Rally Liepāja will not be a new addition to the revised WRC calendar this year.



“We want to thank the Government of Latvia, our rally host cities, our partners, media and every single one of the rally enthusiasts for the trust they showed and support they provided. But we have to remember that Latvia and ERC Rally Liepāja were offered a unique opportunity. We were a step away from finding an agreement to host a WRC rally in the Baltics for the first time, and we are yet to find out what opportunities this might lead to in future.



“But over the last few weeks we never stopped working on preparing for the second round of the FIA ERC season and we can’t wait to deliver another hugely successful edition of our rally, which has always been our objective.”



Rally Liepāja will feature high-speed gravel stages around the cities of Talsi to Liepāja. For more information on Rally Liepāja, including entry details and regulations, go to:http://2020.lvrally.com/eng/documents

ERC ERC Junior Marczyk: Just 10 more days to wait 10 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Rally Liepaja organiser and WRC Promoter conclude combined ERC/WRC event discussions appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC “We can’t make it without you”, ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s Regner launches fundraising appeal YESTERDAY AT 13:45