ERC Rally Liepāja organiser praised for COVID-19 response

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
4 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

-

Rally Liepāja organiser, RA Events, was widely praised for its COVID-19 response management.

As well as implementing a number of health and hygiene checks for its FIA European Rally Championship counter, the company implemented a stringent, government endorsed testing programme.

This required stakeholders to arrive in Latvia with a negative test result and be subjected to a further check on arrival at a dedicated laboratory. Those tested were required to self-isolate while they waited for their results.

Hand sanitiser and temperature check points were installed at numerous locations, while the wearing of face coverings was mandatory at key rally sites.

