ERC Rally Liepaja Q&A: Eyvind Brynildsen

With Rally Liepāja scheduled to host the opening round of the delayed 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season, the event’s Roberts Graudiņš spoke to Eyvind Brynildsen, who has the pace to challenge for victory on the high-speed gravel event.

This is one of the fastest events of the season and what happened to you in 2018 proves the Latvian stages can be very unforgiving?“I would say that the stages themselves are a bit easier than in other events. You can read the road well. Unfortunately, if you do make a mistake, it can end your event, as we experienced first hand in 2018.”



How will the fact you’ve competed on Rally Liepāja two times before help your preparation for this year’s event“I really enjoy this event. The special stages match well with my driving style, and this is a fantastic country with the greatest fans on the planet!”



Have you had a chance to take in the Latvian nature and enjoy Liepāja when not competing?“Not really. I hope to have some time for that this year – this is a nice city with a wonderful port.”



How do you like the atmosphere and work of the organiser?“As mentioned before, Rally Liepāja has incredible fan support. Special stages are filled with people, and this year one of them will have an opportunity to sit in the co-driver’s seat during my tests on the Monday before. That will definitely be an unforgettable experience.”



Latvians say that Liepāja is the birthplace of wind. What weather would you prefer for this year’s event?

“I am hoping for a sunny and eventful weekend! This year, I hope to be spraying champagne from the top step of the podium. I am looking forward to this event!”

