The countdown to the closing of entries for the eagerly anticipated ORLEN 77th Rally Poland is underway.
Entries close at 24h00 CET on Thursday June 3 ahead of the high-speed gravel event opening the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season from June 18-20.
More information:
http://www.rajdpolski.pl/pliki/zawodnicy/2021/supplemantary_regulations_erc_-_orlen_77th_rally_poland_07.05.2021.pdf
