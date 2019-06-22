ERC Rally Poland facts and stats

With the FIA European Rally Championship heading to Poland next week, here are some essential facts and stats.

Essentials

What:FIA European Rally Championship round 4 of 8*

When:28-30 June 2019

Where:Mikołajki, Poland

Stages:15

Distance:201.42 kilometres

Surface:Gravel

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):10 (2004-2008, 2010-2013, 2018)



*Also counting for:FIA ERC1 Junior Championship, FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, ERC2, ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams, ERC Nations’ Cup, ERC Ladies’ Trophy, Abarth Rally Cup



Recent winners:

2018:Nikolay Gryazin/Yaroslav Fedorov (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2017:Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC)*

2016:Andreas Mikkelsen/Anders Jæger (Volkswagen Polo R WRC)*

2015:Sébastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia (Volkswagen Polo R WRC)*

2014:Sébastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia (Volkswagen Polo R WRC)*

*WRC event



Five facts:

1:Run for the first time in 1921 from the capital Warsaw over a 576-kilometre route to Białowieza, Rally Poland turned 75 in 2018, making it the second oldest rally in the world behind Rallye Monte-Carlo.

2:A founding round of the world championship in 1973 when current FIA President Jean Todt co-drove Achim Warmbold to victory on what was then a Tarmac event, Rally Poland’s ERC links date back to 1960 when German pair Walter Schock-Moll and Rolf Moll triumphed in a Mercedes-Benz 220 SE.

3:Mikołajki in the picturesque Masurian lake district has been Rally Poland’s base since 2005, which marked the event’s switch from asphalt to gravel stages.

4:A three-hour drive north of Warsaw, Mikołajki is home to the gigantic Hotel Gołębiewski, which doubles as event HQ and has grounds large enough to accommodate the rally’s service park and superspecial stage, the Mikołajki Arena.

5:Pole Sobiesław Zasada, who became outright ERC champion in 1971 after taking two category titles in the 1960s, is the most successful driver in Rally Poland history with four wins.



Activities and opportunities:

Starts:16h00, 28 June, Main Square, Mikołajki

Finishes:15h10, 30 June, Main Square, Mikołajki

Headquarters:Hotel Gołębiewski, Mikołajki

Free Practice (for priority drivers):08h00-10h00, 28 June, Talty (3.26 kms)

Qualifying Stage (for priority drivers):10h30, 28 June, Talty (3.26 kms)

Shakedown (for all drivers):11h30-13h15, 28 June, Talty (3.26 kms)

Start order selection:15h15, 28 June, Main Square, Mikołajki

Ceremonial start:16h00, 28 June, Main Square, Mikołajki

Finishing podium:15h30, 30 June, Main Square, Mikołajki



More information/resources, including event itinerary, entry list and maps:

https://www.fiaerc.com/event/pzm-rally-poland-2019/

