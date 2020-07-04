ERC refresher: how points will be scored in 2020

Image credit: ERC
A new points-scoring system will be used in the FIA European Rally Championship from this season.
On all rounds of the ERC, points will be allocated to the top 15 classified finishers as follows:
|Pos
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|Pts
|30
|24
|21
|19
|17
|15
|13
|11
|9
|7
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
Bonus points, which are rewarded in part to encourage drivers who fail to finish a leg to restart on the subsequent leg, will be allocated to the top five finishers at the end of each leg as follows:
First:5 points
Second:4 points
Third:3 points
Fourth:2 points
Fifth:1 point
