ERC refresher: how points will be scored in 2020

A new points-scoring system will be used in the FIA European Rally Championship from this season.

On all rounds of the ERC, points will be allocated to the top 15 classified finishers as follows:

Pos 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Pts 30 24 21 19 17 15 13 11 9 7 5 4 3 2 1

Bonus points, which are rewarded in part to encourage drivers who fail to finish a leg to restart on the subsequent leg, will be allocated to the top five finishers at the end of each leg as follows:



First:5 points

Second:4 points

Third:3 points

Fourth:2 points

Fifth:1 point

