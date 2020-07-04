ERC

ERC refresher: how points will be scored in 2020

ByERC
16 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

-

A new points-scoring system will be used in the FIA European Rally Championship from this season.

On all rounds of the ERC, points will be allocated to the top 15 classified finishers as follows:

Pos123456789101112131415
Pts30242119171513119754321

Bonus points, which are rewarded in part to encourage drivers who fail to finish a leg to restart on the subsequent leg, will be allocated to the top five finishers at the end of each leg as follows:

First:5 points
Second:4 points
Third:3 points
Fourth:2 points
Fifth:1 point

What's On