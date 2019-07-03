ERC
ERC regulars Alonso and Nobre shoot for glory
FIA European Rally Championship regulars Juan Carlos Alonso and Paulo Nobre have got behind their respective countries ahead of today’s Copa America semi-final.
The game, which is being played in Belo Horizonte’s Estadio Mineirão at 02h30 CET today (3 July), is between Alonso’s Argentina and Nobre’s Brazil with a place in Sunday’s final at stake.
Alonso and Nobre took part in the photocall during last weekend’s PZM 76th Rally Poland – where Alonso triumphed in the ERC2 division – to promote the upcoming tie between the two South American powerhouses.
Despite the intensity of the fixture, Nobre – a fierce supporter of Brazilian club side Palmeiras – played down the rivalry. “We are brothers, not enemies,” he said.
