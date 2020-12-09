The FIA European Rally Championship is remembering Raffaele Pinto, winner of the ERC title in 1972, following his recent passing.
Pinto, who was 75, took five wins on his way to becoming European champion in a Fiat 124 Spider.
The Italian made 30 ERC starts between 1968 and 1979 and scored a sixth European victory in 1975.
As well as success with Fiat power, Pinto rallied Lancias and Ferraris at European championship level and won Portugal’s world championship counter two years after his ERC title triumph.
