Confirmation of Suzuki Motor Ibérica’s FIA ERC2 entry means a return to European championship action for Andorran ace Joan Vinyes.
The 51-year-old has been part of the Suzuki attack since 2010, campaigning a Swift S1600 for several seasons before his move to the R+ version in 2017.
His last European championship appearance was on Rally Islas Canarias in 2013 (pictured) when he led what was then the ERC 2WD Cup for a time.
