ERC returnee Gryazin thanks team for overnight repairs

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Former FIA ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin thanked his Red Grey Team for helping him to finish Rally Liepāja.

The double event winner was in the victory fight when he crashed out on Saturday’s closing stage. But following extensive overnight repair by his mechanics, Gryazin and new co-driver Konstantin Aleksandrov were able to restart on Sunday morning and placed P21 at the finish.

“The team did a really great job to repair the car and I really want to say thank you to them,” said Gryazin, who was driving a Hyundai i20 R5. “Yesterday I did a little mistake in the braking trying to increase the speed. It happens so it will be a good lesson for me. It was a left corner 10 kilometres from the start, quite an easy place. On the braking I lose the car and I go wide.

“The damage was on the front and a bit on the roof. The team made the roof more straight, fitted a new window and there was something they changed with the powersteering pump, and they radiator. They did not get much sleep.”

