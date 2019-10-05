ERC returnee Hirvonen happy to keep things fun

Mikko Hirvonen might have claimed an eventual third place on his return to the FIA European Rally Championship after 17 years but insisted he just wants to keep having fun rather than contemplate a full-time comeback to stage rallying.

Hirvonen was promoted from fourth to third place on last weekend’s Cyprus Rally when local hero Simos Galatariotis was excluded for a parc fermé infringement. Hirvonen had started the gravel event with the sole aim of “having fun” in his MM-Motorsport Ford Fiesta R5.



“I was not really expecting anything but we are really happy with [the result],” said the 15-time FIA World Rally Championship event winner. “We had a good weekend, there was a small issue with the brakes [on leg one], but the team did a fantastic job with the car.



“I enjoyed it and it was a tough challenge which I like, not some easy-going rally. For sure you enjoy more when you go flat out on a Finland-type of stage but this is the other end of it and it was good fun.



“But I have no interest in getting involved in a championship or anything like that. I’m really happy with how life is at the moment so these kinds of things are just enough.”

