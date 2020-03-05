ERC returnee Magalhaes up and running with home top two

ERC comeback king Bruno Magalhães marked himself out as a driver to beat on the Azores Rallye later this month after he finished in second place on Rallye Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras, the opening round of the Portuguese championship, last weekend.

The multiple ERC event winner, who is contesting a dual national and European championship campaign in 2020, beat national champion Ricardo Teodósio to the runner-up spoils in his Team Hyundai Portugal i20 R5.



Five-time Portuguese champion Armindo Araújo won the gravel event on his debut in a ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo run by FIA European Rally Championship entrant The Racing Factory.



The Azores Rallye takes place from 26-28 March.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing

