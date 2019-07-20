ERC Rome order shaken up by Rossetti and Crugnola issues

The battle for FIA European Rally Championship honours on Rally di Roma Capitale has been shaken up by two of the top three hitting trouble on the afternoon pass of Pico-Greci, handing the lead to Giandomenico Basso.

Previous rally leader Andrea Crugnola’s slim lead evaporated when he had to stop and change a wheel, costing him over two minutes and dropping him well down the order.



And there was further change for the podium places when three-time ERC champion Luca Rossetti (FPF Sport SRL), who had started the afternoon in third place, crashed out four kilometres into stage four.



Cutting a left hand corner, a rim on Rossetti’s car broke, which caused him to go straight on at the following left hand corner.



ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Racing) was the main beneficiary, moving from fourth to second place despite reaching to the finish with a front-left puncture and dropping 20s to Basso (Loran SRL).



Current championship leader Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) closed in on third-placed Lukyanuk due to the Russian’s puncture, now 18.7s behind his title rival.



But Habaj is under threat from ERC1 Junior leader Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) in sixth, the latter cutting his disadvantage down to 1.2s.



Stage four was also briefly delayed when Albert von Thurn und Taxis’ car (Baumschlager Rallye & Racing) caught fire, forcing him to retire.

