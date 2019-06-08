Rakan Al-Rashed said he was “quite happy” with his “big development” on his FIA European Rally Championship debut.

The Saudi finished inside the top 20 alongside co-driver and multiple ERC event winner Hugo Magalhães.



“I’m quite happy that we finished,” Al-Rashed said. “We had an excellent rally overall and we learned a lot with the big development on these fast stages.”



While Al-Rashed’s next scheduled ERC appearance is September’s Cyprus Rally, the FIA European Rally Championship heads to Poland for the fourth event of the season from 28-30 June.

The post ERC rookie Al-Rashed happy with “big development” appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.