Mathieu Franceschi has made a strong start to his FIA European Rally Championship career by leading ERC3 on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland at the overnight halt.

Franceschi set the joint fastest time with fellow Peugeot 208 Rally4 driver Norbert Maior on the opening 2.50-kilometre Mikołajki Arena stage this evening.



Polish driver Łukasz Lewandowski, giving the Opel Corsa Rally4 its ERC debut, was third quickest with Rallye Team Spain scholarship winner Alejandro Cachón fourth, Ola Jr Nore (Renault Clio Rally4) fifth and Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver Sami Pajari sixth.



Maior heads Cachón and Nore in the ERC3 Junior classification, while Argentine Paulo Soria leads the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT order with a 1.4s advantage over Yigit Timur.



Dmitry Feofanov tops ERC2 ahead of fellow Suzuki driver Javier Pardo and defending champion Tibor Érdi Jr. Dariusz Poloński is on course for Abarth Rally Cup success, while Ken Torn heads Jon Armstrong in battle of the M-Sport Poland Ford Fiesta Rally3 in ERC Junior.

