As well as scoring an ERC3 Junior podium for himself and co-driver Veronica Engan, it was also a debut top-three finish for Renault’s all-new Clio RSR Rally5, meticulously prepared and maintained by Toksport WRT.



“I’m happy with my performance, I could do something better, which is something very good actually,” the 20-year-old Norwegian said. “But this was my first time, it was for learning and we were taking the learning in every way we could so I am happy.



“The potential of the car is very good but I’ve never been driving a rally like this before. It was very much the first time so I was always learning.”



As well as finishing third in Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior, Nore took fourth in the ERC3 division. He set two fastest stage times in class along the way.