FIA European Rally Championship newcomer Ola Jr Nore delivered a potential-packed display in more ways than one on Rally Hungary last weekend.

As well as scoring an ERC3 Junior podium for himself and co-driver Veronica Engan, it was also a debut top-three finish for Renault’s all-new Clio RSR Rally5, meticulously prepared and maintained by Toksport WRT.

“I’m happy with my performance, I could do something better, which is something very good actually,” the 20-year-old Norwegian said. “But this was my first time, it was for learning and we were taking the learning in every way we could so I am happy.

“The potential of the car is very good but I’ve never been driving a rally like this before. It was very much the first time so I was always learning.”

As well as finishing third in Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior, Nore took fourth in the ERC3 division. He set two fastest stage times in class along the way.

ERC
Vogel thanks Rally Hungary fans for another ERC3 top five
13 HOURS AGO

The post ERC rookie Nore scores stage wins and a podium in all-new Renault Clio Rally5 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC
McErlean makes his mark on ERC debut
19 HOURS AGO
ERC
A case of what might have been but Hungary ERC points mean Lukyanuk completed mission
YESTERDAY AT 05:00