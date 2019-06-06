ERC rookie Žala hoping “energy from Lithuania flows over” into Poland

Co-driven by Latvian Andris Mālnieks, Lithuanian Žala scored seven top-six stage times on last month’s Rally Liepāja, his first appearance in the ERC. He would have undoubtedly challenged for a top-five overall finish had it not been for a time-consuming puncture on the third stage of the high-speed gravel event.



He has vowed to build on that form when he contests Rally Poland for the first time from 28-30 June.



“Rally Liepāja was quite a tough learning experience,” said Žala. “We were a bit unlucky yesterday but we had to collect as much kilometres as possible and I have hope for Rally Poland where hopefully we can accumulate and improve. I don’t know the rally but it is next door to Lithuania and hopefully the good energy from Lithuania flows over.”