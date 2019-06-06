ERC
ERC rookie Žala hoping “energy from Lithuania flows over” into Poland
Vaidotas Žala will look to carry over his impressive debut pace in the FIA European Rally Championship when he contests PZM 76th Rally Poland later this month.
Co-driven by Latvian Andris Mālnieks, Lithuanian Žala scored seven top-six stage times on last month’s Rally Liepāja, his first appearance in the ERC. He would have undoubtedly challenged for a top-five overall finish had it not been for a time-consuming puncture on the third stage of the high-speed gravel event.
He has vowed to build on that form when he contests Rally Poland for the first time from 28-30 June.
“Rally Liepāja was quite a tough learning experience,” said Žala. “We were a bit unlucky yesterday but we had to collect as much kilometres as possible and I have hope for Rally Poland where hopefully we can accumulate and improve. I don’t know the rally but it is next door to Lithuania and hopefully the good energy from Lithuania flows over.”