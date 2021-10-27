Efrén Llarena will battle Miko Marczyk for the runner-up spot in the FIA European Rally Championship after the Spaniard hit back from his Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras crash with a top-four finish on Rally Hungary.

Llarena managed to secure additional backing to compete in a replacement Škoda Fabia Rally2 following his crash in northern Portugal earlier this month.



Despite his fourth-place finish, the former ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion admitted it wasn’t his best performance.



“We are not happy because we didn’t show our real pace,” said the Rallye Team Spain-supported ace. “But it’s part of the game and we will come back stronger.”



After seven rounds, Llarena is third in the standings with 121 points, 14 behind Miko Marczyk with 40 still up for grabs on next month’s Rally Islas Canarias.

