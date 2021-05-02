Enrique Cruz, who completed the points-scorers on the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season-deciding Rally Islas Canarias, got his 2021 campaign off to the perfect start with victory on Rally Orvecame Norte last month.

Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally2 for the Copi Sport Rally Team, Cruze and co-driver Yeray Mújica achieved a winning margin of 48.8s as they began their Canary Islands’ title defence in style.



Photo:Facebook.com/MSportLtd

