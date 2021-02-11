Originally planned as round two in late March, the spectacular gravel rally on the mid-Atlantic Ocean island of São Miguel, has been rescheduled to May 6-8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Moniz said: “This repositioning in the calendar along with opening the championship hostilities makes Grupo Desportivo Comercial proud once more and confirms the excellence of the Azores Rallye as a sporting event, which also serves as a promotion tool for the Azores in the world. It will also serve to answer the need to carry out the rally on a date that is further from the current moment, given the current pandemic crisis.”



Grupo Desportivo Comercial is gearing up to host what will be the first of a scheduled eight-event 2021 ERC season, a role it undertook extremely successfully in 2017, 2018 and 2019.