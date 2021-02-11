The 55th Azores Rallye’s new status as the planned 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season opener is confirmation of its quality, according to Rui Moniz, head of event organiser Grupo Desportivo Comercial.
Originally planned as round two in late March, the spectacular gravel rally on the mid-Atlantic Ocean island of São Miguel, has been rescheduled to May 6-8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moniz said: “This repositioning in the calendar along with opening the championship hostilities makes Grupo Desportivo Comercial proud once more and confirms the excellence of the Azores Rallye as a sporting event, which also serves as a promotion tool for the Azores in the world. It will also serve to answer the need to carry out the rally on a date that is further from the current moment, given the current pandemic crisis.”
Grupo Desportivo Comercial is gearing up to host what will be the first of a scheduled eight-event 2021 ERC season, a role it undertook extremely successfully in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
