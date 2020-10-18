Alexandros Tsouloftas, an FIA European Rally Championship stage winner, was on impressive form during this weekend’s Cyprus Rally.

The home-grown talent, a regular in ERC1 Junior last season, was leading multiple event winner Nasser Al-Attiyah after three stages before a broken driveshaft put him out of the victory fight.

He returned on leg two, won three stages and was eventually classified in eighth overall with Al-Attiyah taking victory in a similar Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

