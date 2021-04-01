Top French driver Yoann Bonato has launched a tree-planting scheme to run in conjunction with his FIA European Rally Championship campaign in 2021.

Bonato, who secured a third national title last year, is preparing to contest the eight-event ERC season in a Citroën C3 Rally2 run on Michelin tyres and co-driven by Benjamin Boulloud.



By launching his project,1 Victoire = 1 Arbre, Bonato has committed to planting a tree for every stage win he and Boulloud secure in the ERC and French championship in 2021.



“We have entered a new era of environmental awareness and, as a rally driver, you can’t lock yourself in a bubble hoping to be able to drive for as long as possible without taking a sustainable approach,” Bonato, 37, said. “We have the label of a polluting sport, but we must not forget that motorsport is a real laboratory for public cars. However, we cannot hide behind this because motorsport can be a polluter like other sports and other events that are linked to it.



“Motorsport has become my job in addition to being my passion. In order to be able to continue working and putting together programmes to meet my ambitions, I count on the support of my partners and new sponsors every year. While their desire to continue or join our adventure is often very obvious, the questioning of associating their image with motorsport is becoming increasingly paramount. This is why, for several seasons, I have been asking myself the question: ‘what can I do?’ One victory for one tree is a small step for the environment but a big step for our passion.”



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said: “This is a really worthwhile initiative from Yoann and Benjamin. Along with the entire ERC family, I wish them every success.”



FIA European Rally Championship 2021 calendar

Round 1: 55th Azores Rallye (Gravel), May 6-8, 2021

Round 2: 77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021

Round 3: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021

Round 4: Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021

Round 5: 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021

Round 6: Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portugal, gravel), September 24-26, 2021

Round 7: Rally Hungary (Asphalt), October 22-24, 2021

Round 8: Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), November 18-20, 2021

