Five-time FIA European Rally Championship event winner Craig Breen was uninjured in what he described as “quite a nasty accident on the Tuscany-based Rally il Ciocco e Valle del Serchio last Saturday.

Co-driven by fellow Irishman Paul Nagle, who was also unharmed in the incident, Breen was at the wheel of a Hyundai i20 R5 when he hit trouble.



“Unfortunately, we picked up a puncture on the front right on a fast-right corner followed immediately by a left that tightened,” said the factory Hyundai World Rally Car driver. “The moment I turned into the left, the tyre just skipped off the bead and we were passengers from that point.



“The car done its job, kept myself and Paul safe. We’re okay, albeit a bit shaken up. We’ve been to the hospital to have our check-ups, all is in order.



Breen beat his rivals, including World Rally Championship Thierry Neuville and double ERC champion Giandomenico Basso, to two fastest stage times.



Afterwards he said: “Obviously a disappointing way to end the rally. We’d done two fastest times up until that point. After a spin on the third stage we were starting to make some in-roads back into the leaders again. We were quite confident that we could have caught back up.”



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport

