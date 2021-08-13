Craig Breen gets another opportunity to push for the top in the FIA World Rally Championship in Belgium from today (Friday).

After finishing second on Rally Estonia last month, the five-time FIA European Rally Championship event winner forms part of the factory Hyundai line-up and will be among the contenders to win in Ypres alongside co-driver Paul Nagle.



“It’s definitely one of the most interesting and specialised rallies you’ll ever do,” said the 31-year-old Breen, who took a fine podium finish on the ERC-counting Rally Liepāja last month in a Hyundai i20 R5 entered by Team MRF Tyres. “It is an amazing challenge. At pretty much every junction, the surface is a little bit different.”

