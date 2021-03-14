Adrienn Vogel has been named Hungary’s Female Driver of the Year by the rally special committee of her country’s ASN, MNASZ.

Vogel twice finished in the top five in the FIA European Rally Championship’s highly-competitive ERC3 category.



Upon accepting the accolade from MNASZ, Vogel said: “It is a great honour that the Hungarian Motorsport Association’s rally special committee chose me as the female driver of the year in 2020. Thank you very much! This is my third prize from last year next to the awardAutósport és Formula Magazinand the Hungarian Motorsport Association. I will do my best this year to provide the possible best performance.”



Vogel will return to ERC3 duty this season in a Ford Fiesta Rally4. Find out more about her programme for 2021 by clickingHERE.

ERC ERC Junior graduate Crugnola gets ready for Italian title defence YESTERDAY AT 05:01

ERC Cais keeps looking up with ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory membership YESTERDAY AT 08:05