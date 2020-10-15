It follows confirmation that the Rabócsiring rallycross track will host the ERC counter’s popular superspecial stage for the second year running.



Drivers will once again be divided into pairs and will each take a long and short route for a total of 2.4 kilometres of competitive action.



In keeping with a significant rallycross tradition, the stage will feature gravel sections. There is also a jump and cross-over section included within the layout.



The first pairing is due to head into battle from 18h58 local time on November 6.