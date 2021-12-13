Aloísio Monteiro has spoken about the important guiding role his team plays in helping young rallying talent, confirming that it’s something it plans to continue doing into the future.

Monteiro’s team, The Racing Factory, has worked with Pedro Almeida and Pep Bassas in the FIA European Rally Championship in recent seasons with both achieving success in the ERC3 category.



In an interview published at Skoda-Motorsport.com, Portuguese driver/team boss Monteiro said: “Since the beginning we have committed ourselves to try to work with some young talented drivers as well; helping them to grow, not only from the driving perspective, but also from the commercial and promotional perspective; to help them in their career development. That's obviously part of our DNA and it's something we want to continue to work on.”



The ERC is the established training ground for drivers stepping up from national level aiming for the top of the sport, the FIA European Rally Championship.

