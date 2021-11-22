Leading FIA European Rally Championship entrant Saintéloc Junior Team had double reason to celebrate last weekend.

As well as guiding Alexey Lukyanuk and Alexey Arnautov to victory on Rally Islas Canarias, Saintéloc driver Yohan Rossel claimed the FIA World Rally Championship WRC3 title on ACI Rally Monza, just edging out three-time ERC champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz.



Rossel also made selected ERC appearances earlier in his career, which means the winners of the WRC2 (Andreas Mikkelsen), WRC3 (Rossel) and Junior WRC (Sami Pajari) titles** all have experience of competing in the ERC, the established training ground to the sport’s top level.



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA



Photo:Facebook.com/YohanRossel

