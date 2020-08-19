ERC The Stage is back tonight

-

Emil Lindholm and Ken Torn are the guest drivers on tonight’s ERC The Stage, the live online talk show from the FIA European Rally Championship.

Returning to analyse each ERC event with contributions from some of the drivers who helped to deliver the action, the post-Rally Liepāja episode ofERC The Stagewelcomes Emil Lindholm and Ken Torn.



Lindholm, from Finland, finished second in ERC1 Junior for Team MRF Tyres, while Estonian Torn made it an ERC3/ERC3 Junior double in his Pirelli-equipped, M-Sport Poland-built Ford Fiesta Rally4.



There will also be an update on the preparations for the next month’s Azores Rallye from Rui Moniz, Chairman of event organiser, Grupo Desportivo Comercial, while the ERC Newcomer is from Italy with a rather unusual competition background.



Tonight’sERC The Stageis available from 18h30 CET onFacebookandYouTube.

