ERC The Stage is returning for the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season with Wednesday’s live show dedicated to ERC Junior.

Jérôme Roussel (FIA), Terenzio Testoni (Pirelli) and Maciej Woda (M-Sport Poland) will be taking part to give more details on the new-for-2021 Pirelli-equipped ERC Junior category for Rally3 cars and the incredible prize package on offer.



ERC The Stage will be live from 18h00 CET on Wednesday March 24 and available on Facebook and YouTube. ClickHEREfor more information.

ERC Botelho explains what Azores stage switch means for ERC opener YESTERDAY AT 05:06

ERC ERC Azores Rallye: the big numbers 20/03/2021 AT 05:09