ERC The Stage is back with a Junior special

ERC The Stage is returning for the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season with the first live show of the new series dedicated to ERC Junior.





They will also be highlighting the existing FIA ERC3 Junior Championship for Rally4 and Rally5 cars and will lend their considerable experience and expertise to a discussion about the importance of the ERC as the established proving ground for young talent aiming to reach the top of the sport.



The ERC Newcomer section will feature an ERC3 Junior Championship recruit with a rather interesting sporting background.



