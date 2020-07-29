ERC The Stage live tonight with Alexey Lukyanuk and Oliver Solberg

-

ERC The Stage, the online talk show from FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events, is back tonight (18h30 CET) with a great line-up of guests.

Joining co-hosts Julian Porter and Chris Rawes are Rally di Roma Capitale winner Alexey Lukyanuk and Oliver Solberg, who claimed the ERC1 Junior honours in third overall in Italy and won last year’s Rally Liepāja outright, becoming the youngest winner in ERC history



Bruno De Pianto, part of the Motorsport Italia organising team that delivered the hugely successful Rally di Roma Capitale in spite of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be appearing on ERC The Stage, along with Raimonds Strokšs. He is the Director of RA Events, the company behind Rally Liepāja where the battle for ERC glory continues next month (14-16 August).



This week’s ERC Newcomer is an ambitious driver from Hungary who excelled in the ERC3 category on Rally di Roma Capitale last weekend. Find out who it is by watchingERC The Stagetonight.



Highlights from Rally di Roma Capitale, plus a round-up of the latest news, including the latest updates from Rally Liepāja, will also feature on the show, the first episode to reflect on the most recent ERC event and look ahead to the next one.



ERC The Stage is available from 18h30 CET on:



Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/



orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC



