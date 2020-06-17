ERC

ERC The Stage recalls strange but true moment from history

Tonight’s ERC The Stage online talk show looked back on a strange but true moment in FIA European Rally Championship history.

It occurred during the Cyprus Rally on this very day (17 June) three years ago when not one but three top drivers crashed on the very same corner of the 18.48-kilometre Giorgos Kyprianou Lefkara 2 stage.

Kajetan Kajetanowicz was the first to hit trouble followed by Murat Bostanci. Both drivers’ Ford Fiesta R5s sustained only light damage as they slid off the road and down a drop. However, Bruno Magalhães was not so fortunate when his Škoda Fabia R5 rolled several times, striking Bostanci’s stricken Fiesta in the process.

Although Kajetanowicz was able to restart on day two, the cars of Bostanci and Magalhães were too badly damaged to continue. Thankfully all drivers and co-drivers involved emerged unscathed.

ReplayERC The Stageby clickinghere.

