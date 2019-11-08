ERC title chaser Habaj: Hungary crash happened so quickly

Łukasz Habaj has spoken about the crash that forced him to miss the Rally Hungary Qualifying Stage and leave him uncertain whether he will be able to continue his pursuit of the FIA European Rally Championship title this weekend.

Habaj went off the road 500 metres from the finish of the 3.90-kilometre Napkor test this morning with his Sports Racing Technologies-run ŠKODA Fabia R5 sustaining significant front-end damage, although both Habaj and co-driver Daniel Dymurski were uninjured.



Speaking to ERC Radio’s Julian Porter, Pole Habaj said: “It’s difficult to say what happened because it was happening so quickly. But basically we just lost control over the car on braking. It didn’t give any signs on any previous braking so I just decided to be a little bit more aggressive but it was just too aggressive and I just lost control and I really wasn’t able to do anything.



“The car went straight and there was a ditch, which I got into and the impact was quite hard with the front of the car. It’s now difficult to judge if we will be able to continue but there is a small chance because we have all the parts.



“The mechanics are now trying to take the car back to the road and see. They said if the bodyshell is not damaged and the rollcage is not damaged then there is a chance they will rebuild the car and we will be able to start. We are okay, just now waiting on information from our mechanics.”



Photo:Chris Rawes/ERC Radio

